Man Holds On To Cup Of Chai Despite Being Dragged By Cops, Twitter Calls It ‘Turu Lob’

By Loveleen Kaur
StoryPick
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt won’t be erroneous to say that India runs on tea. We desis love our chai so much that even in scorching hot summers we would find it relaxing and soothing. Some have even come up with innovative recipes like ‘Chai Biscuit Popsicles’ to savor the beverage. If you still...

www.storypick.com
#Lob#Chai#Hai#Tea#Desis#Ips
Internetmelodyinter.com

Pastor Kumuyi issues disclaimer about tweeting despite Twitter ban

Pastor William F. Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, has issued a disclaimer about still posting tweets despite the Twitter ban. The Nigerian government has banned Twitter and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, ordered the prosecution of Nigerians defying the Twitter ban. In response, Pastor Kumuyi, who is still tweeting via his official account, explained that his messages are targeted at a global audience in over 100 nations and his tweets are shared from any of those locations, not from Nigeria. The tweet from Kumuyi reads: “In view of the Twitter ban in Nigeria, please note that the content shared on this handle is targeted at a global audience in more than 5 continents and over 100 nations and we share the content from any of these locations.”
InternetPosted by
Axios

Twitter unveils subscription offering called "Twitter Blue"

Twitter is rolling out the first iteration of its new subscription offering, "Twitter Blue," in Australia and Canada, the tech giant said Thursday. The subscription will cost users in Canada $2.88 monthly and users in Australia $3.44. Why it matters: Twitter said in February that it's rolling out subscription products...
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Is Jarrod Schulz Done With Storage Wars After Charges Following Domestic Incident With Ex Brandi Passante?

Storage Wars Season 13 wrapped its run on A&E just a few weeks ago, but amidst all of the drama at the auctions, there’s been personal drama between two of the longtime reality show’s TV personalities, as well. Back in April, Storage Wars star Jarrod Schulz was charged on 1 count of misdemeanor domestic violence battery against his ex, other Storage Wars star Brandi Passante. Is he done with the show for good now?
Family Relationshipssapeople.com

WATCH Interview with Mom of 10 Babies. Mayor Confirms Family ‘Found’

After casting doubt on Pretoria News’ exclusive story yesterday that a mother from Tembisa township had given birth to a world-breaking 10 babies, Ekurhuleni’s mayor has confirmed they have now located the family. (Update Wednesday 14h30: Gauteng Social Dept have confirmed the Tembisa mom has given birth to babies, and they will visit her tomorrow to verify the number of children. See bottom of page for more.)
EnvironmentPosted by
TechSpot

Twitter introduces local weather service called 'Tomorrow'

Why it matters: Tomorrow is a weather service featuring paid weather content in conjunction with meteorologist and climate journalist Eric Holthaus. It also signals Twitter's continued march into paid subscriptions which underscores how much it wants to leave advertising. Twitter today launched a local weather service called 'Tomorrow'. The company...
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

Chrissy Teigen Broke Her Silence After Being Called Out as a Twitter Bully

Chrissy Teigen has finally spoken out after being labeled a Twitter bully, but despite her apologies, she doesn't want your forgiveness. Penning a long post on Medium on June 14th, the cookbook author and mom acknowledged how hurtful some of her past tweets were. Though she didn't mention Courtney Stodden by name, it was them calling out Teigen in May that was the catalyst for Teigen to take a step back from social media and re-evaluate her past actions.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

PHOTO: Paul Wight’s New AEW Ring Gear Revealed

It appears that Paul Wight’s new AEW ring gear has been revealed. In a report by Forbes that looks at AEW President Tony Khan, there is a photo of Khan surrounded by the AEW roster in the ring. In the photo, which you can see below, Wight appears to be wearing some new ring gear.
WorldRideApart

Motorcyclist In Singapore Pulled Over By Cop Is In For A Surprise

Picture this: you're riding along on the freeway, just minding your own business. You're consciously trying to behave yourself as you're riding well within the speed limit, when all of a sudden, your greatest fears materialize in your rear view mirror. As you hear the wails of the police siren, you slow down, as the motorbike-riding cop gestures for you to pull over. Were you speeding? Is your exhaust too loud? All these thoughts race through your mind as your heart rate shoots beyond the roof.
Restaurantstoofab.com

Ohio McDonald's Refuses to Mix Three Slushie Flavors, Wild Brawl Ensues

"Have it your way" is Burger King. A woman who reportedly really wanted to mix three different slushie flavors at McDonald's left with a pair of handcuffs instead. "I heard her ask for a slushies with all three flavors mixed into one," witness Brian Allen told WOIO. "Whereupon the manager informed her that they could not do that, and she became increasingly irritated and combative and decided that she would go behind the counter and fix her own drink."
Bitcoindailynewsgh.com

Democracy Day: Twitter CEO tweets Nigerian flag — despite suspension

Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Twitter, a microblogging platform, has tweeted the green and white colour of the Nigerian flag. On June 4, the federal government indefinitely suspended Twitter operations in Nigeria. The suspension came two days after Twitter took down President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet in...
Celebritiespurewow.com

Nick Jonas Shares Intimate Backyard Snap with Priyanka Chopra on IG

Based on his songs, we know that Nick Jonas isn't afraid to get "close" to his wife, Priyanka Chopra. And this is quite clear in his latest Instagram post. The Jonas Brothers band member has apparently been missing his wife a lot because he shared an intimate, low-lit throwback. In the pic, the pair are preparing to kiss as Chopra places her hand under his chin. Jonas captioned the photo: “Her. That’s it. That’s the post. Missing my ♥.”
Celebritiesdnyuz.com

Padma Lakshmi kisses mystery man after Adam Dell split

There’s a new man heating up Padma Lakshmi’s love life. The “Top Chef” host was seen cozying up to an unidentified mystery man Monday night in New York City, holding hands and kissing the tall fellow as she walked her pup, Divina. Lakshmi has been on-again, off-again with venture capitalist...