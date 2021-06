Author Rachel Look has released her debut novel “Eyes on Me” – a coming of age story with an ominous twist. Everyone has an internal biological clock that functions to inform the body of important responsibilities such as sleep, hunger, mood and more. But what if humans were born with an external biological clock visible to everyone that as soon as they are born starts counting down to the exact moment they will meet the love of their life…and what if there was one person who was born with a broken clock? In Rachel Look’s debut coming of age YA novel, “Eyes on Me” she introduces readers to Maeve, the girl with the broken clock, as she tries to navigate life while believing she will never find love.