The Importance of Fitness Accountability During An Ongoing Pandemic
As the world is ravaged with wave after wave of the novel Coronavirus, taking fitness accountability to stay healthy is of utmost importance during a global pandemic. Not only does being physically fit lessen the chances of getting infected with COVID-19, but it can also help you survive the battle if you contract it, making a quick recovery. Apart from boosting your immunity, exercising for 30-40 minutes a day will do you a world of good while being locked in with minimal social interactions.wellbeingmagazine.com