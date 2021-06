As a born-and-raised East Coaster, few things annoy me more than listening to West Coasters prattle on and on about how great In-N-Out Burger is. It is not nice to taunt people with long-winded poetry about supposedly sublime burgers they may never get the opportunity to taste. Why, I’ve been on this planet since the 1980s and I’ve yet to visit an In-N-Out; truthfully I’m not sure if I ever will. I cannot fathom how it would be possible for In-N-Out’s burger—or any burger, for that matter—to live up to the preposterous levels of hype surrounding it, nor can I fathom the depths of disappointment I will feel if I finally taste one and fail to see god. (At least I know I’m not missing anything in the fries department.)