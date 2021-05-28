Cancel
Orlando, FL

Universal Orlando Drops Face Masks Indoors, Joining SeaWorld Parks

By Staff
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust in time for a very busy and very hot holiday weekend, Universal Orlando Resort will no longer require face coverings or masks for fully vaccinated guests at all. But since Florida law prohibits any business from requiring proof of vaccination, an issue led by Governor Ron DeSantis, effectively all guests visiting Universal Orlando no longer have to wear face masks indoors, or on attractions, beginning this weekend.

