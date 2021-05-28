Belarus forced down a plane because it couldn’t shut down an app

Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich has appeared in front of reporters in Minsk at a government press conference on the forced landing of the Ryanair passenger plane he was travelling on before his arrest in May. The 26-year-old can be seen walking into the Ministry of Foreign Affairs briefing, which was live-streamed on YouTube, before taking a seat alongside officials and answering reporters’ questions. Mr Protasevich claimed to be in a “great mood” and stressed that no one had beaten him after his arrest. He added that he had not been forced to cooperate with Belarusian investigators and was exercising his...