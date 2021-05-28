Belarus forced down a plane because it couldn’t shut down an app
When Belarusian authorities forced down a Ryanair jet flying from Greece to Lithuania on Sunday, the goal was arresting Raman Pratasevich, a journalist and a key leader of the Belarusian protest movement that has been particularly active in the past year. After last August’s election, which many governments denounced as rigged, hundreds of thousands of people throughout the country joined in anti-government protests.www.washingtonpost.com