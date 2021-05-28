Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

East Tennessee Fugitives Arrested in North Carolina

wivk.com
 19 days ago

Two East Tennessee Fugitives, wanted on separate charges, are arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina. Knoxville Police say the arrests were made by U.S. Marshals. 40-year-old Michael Ems was arrested Wednesday night. He is wanted on an attempted first-degree murder charge from a domestic incident that occurred in the 7300 block of Antoinette Way on May 23. Ems has been booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center to await extradition back to Knoxville.

www.wivk.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Charlotte, NC
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, TN
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Knoxville, TN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitives#Shooting#Murder#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related