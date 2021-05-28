Cancel
Lubbock, TX

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have expired, Watch continues Friday night

By Steve Divine
KCBD
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The potential for thunderstorms and rain at your location is high this Memorial Day weekend. I expect some storms to become severe and some to produce flooding downpours. Though not every day with every storm. Today brings changes in the timing of storms. Isolated strong storms...

www.kcbd.com
Lubbock, TXKCBD

Tornado Watch

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A Tornado Watch has been issued for all of the South Plains until 11 pm. Lubbock, Plainview and all communities are in the watch this evening. Storms developing in the panhandle will move east to southeast into the northern South Plains over the next few hours. There will be a threat of 1-3+ inch hail and.
Lamb County, TXLubbock Avalanche-Journal

How an untrained storm chaser captured this stunning tornado photo

Ryan Reese isn't exactly a storm chaser. He works in a cotton gin. But after 7 p.m. on Sunday evening, the Lamb County man said he went from waiting for his kids to get out of a Sunday evening church activity to tracking down a tornado, capturing some stunning images of the well-defined, dark twister as it traveled over farmland - just missing his house - but thankfully not causing any other damage in rural Lamb County.
Bailey County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Never drive through water of unknown depth. Be aware that road surfaces may become washed out. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Childress; Cochran; Cottle; Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Kent; King; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Parmer; Stonewall; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for Portions of northwest and the Panhandle of Texas, including the following areas, in northwest Texas, Bailey, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Stonewall, Terry and Yoakum. In the Panhandle of Texas, Briscoe, Castro, Hall, Parmer and Swisher. * From Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop across the area late this afternoon and evening, and will also produce locally intense rainfall. There will be a risk for local rainfall totals in excess of 4 inches from these storms that could cause flash flooding. * Flash flooding may occur from these storms as well as rapid water rises through draws and arroyos. Local drainage systems could become overwhelmed. Local roads may become impassable and road closures are possible.