After you finish Act 3 of the Midsummer Island Adventure in Genshin Impact Golden Apple, you will notice that Diluc, Albedo, Razor, Kaeya, and others are scattered all across the Golden Apple Archipelago and that you need to find them if you want to have chats with a character. Some of these characters are clustered together, while others are much further apart. Finding all of them isn’t an easy feat and you can spend a lot of time combining every inch of the Archipelago. Luckily for you, we’ve already done all the searching. Our Character Chats Locations – Genshin Impact Diluc, Albedo, Razor, Kaeya, Klee, and Jean guide will show you exactly where all of these characters can now be found.