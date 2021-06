Home » Genshin Impact » Head up the Mountain and Searching for Clues Genshin Impact. Genshin Impact Head up the mountain and continue searching for clues is a quest that you’ll have to complete in order to unlock a Luxurious Chest in the northwest corner of the map. The potential trouble here is that there are three mountaintops in the area, so which one are you supposed to go to? And where are those clues? Well, as it turns out, the short answer is all three mountains and there are no clues. For the long answer, keep reading our Head up the mountain and continue searching for clues Genshin Impact guide.