Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate, Dragon Quest III Remake and more announced by Square Enix

By Brad Lang
criticalhit.net
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix has officially announced that the next entry in the mainline Dragon Quest series is titled Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate. Revealed this morning during a Dragon Quest-specific livestream, creator of the franchise Yuji Horii confirmed that the game will launch worldwide alongside the Japanese version; for most Dragon Quest games, Japan is usually blessed with the game a few months before it comes to the rest of the world. Makes sense given how huge Dragon Quest is in Japan. That won’t be the case for The Flames of Fate as Horii also teased a few changes to the combat system which has remained true to its traditional roots for decades now. Beyond those nuggets and a logo, we know nothing else of the game just yet.

www.criticalhit.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuji Horii
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dragon Quest Iii#Dragon Quest X#Japanese#Octopath Traveller#Dragon Quest Treasures#Dragon Quest Keshikeshi#Mmo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
News Break
RPG
Related
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Square Enix Presents Summer Showcase Announced

Game company Square Enix has recently announced that the summer edition of Square Enix Presents will air during E3 2021. The new digital show will air on June 13 at 12:15 PT as a keynote during the all-digital E3 2021 event. It will showcase world premieres, new game announcements, updates, and news. It will be shown on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of the game company.
Video Gamesava360.com

GameStop Anime Game Sale Has Deals On Persona, Dragon Ball, And More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Like Dragon Ball or anime-style game series like Persona? Of course you do. With GameStop’s new anime games sale, you can buy a whole bunch of them for up to half off, and many of them feature both pre-owned and new game options. It doesn’t matter which system you own, either, as there are games on sale across Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

E3 2021 | Square Enix conference preview: possible games, duration and more

June is here and the most anticipated video game events of the year are here. After a 2020 break due to the global pandemic we still face, E3 2021 returns with a healthy dose of confirmed companies, games pending to be announced and well kept surprises. On this occasion we are meeting virtually to talk about the Square Enix conference, one of the most important companies in the sector that brings together a wide range of works that we hope to hear about news.
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Recap

E3 season is upon us and the events are coming in fast. Be sure to catch up on the latest events such as the Guilty Gear Strive Early Access Showcase, Guerrilla Collective 2 Day One, and the Indie Live Expo 2021. However, one could say that the Dragon Quest 35th anniversary was ahead of the pack.
Video GamesComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Announces The Wild Beyond the Witchlight Adventure

Dungeons & Dragons has revealed its next campaign adventure, which will take place in the whimsical and mysterious Feywild. Following several months of subtle clues, Wizards of the Coast is planning to release The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, a new full-length Dungeons & Dragons campaign adventure book set in the Feywild. Wizards will officially announce the book as part of Dungeons & Dragons "Week of Legend Lore," a marketing event promising announcements every day. Besides providing both the standard cover by Tyler Jacobson and alternate cover by Hydro74 (both of which can be viewed below), few details were announced about the upcoming adventure. However, the D&D team promised to reveal more at next month's D&D Live, a two-day streaming event co-hosted by G4. According to an Amazon listing of the book (posted prior to the book's formal announcement), the book will include "new characters, monsters, mechanics, and story hooks suitable for players of all ages and experience levels."
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Dragon Quest XI: Why JRPGs are so ideal for Xbox Game Pass cloud streaming

Dragon Quest is one of those franchises I had a peripheral awareness of, but never indulged. While the colorful art style is gorgeous, for whatever reason, I somehow decided that the game wasn't designed for me. Perhaps years of grey and grimdark western RPGs shaped my idea of what games meant for me should look like. Thanks to the advent of Xbox Game Pass, though, I've discovered an entire gaming universe and community that I otherwise might've never experienced.
Minoritiesbleedingcool.com

Dungeons & Dragons Announces Lambert House Pride Special

Dungeons & Dragons have teamed up with Penny Arcade for a Pride Special livestream game that will benefit the Lambert House. For this special episode, the C-Team will be taking on a very special mission, led by this session's DM Kate Welch. The crew who will be taking part in the show will be Trystan Falcone as Walnut Dankgrass the wood elf druid, Jeremy Crawford as Vi the gnome artificer, AJ Lamarque as Maddy Eval the human town crier, Omega Jones as Cymax Grimshaw the reborn satyr warlock, and Anthony Rapp as Vendrix the tiefling bard. In case you feel like showing your support for Pride Month as a D&D player, special Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering Pride t-shirts can be purchased here, with all proceeds going to the Lambert House. The show kicks off at 4pm PT today on D&D and Penny Arcade's Twitch channels. For those of you interested, here's more info on Lambert House.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance roadmap announced

The developers of Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance have announced that they plan to release several DLC updates in the months following the game’s launch on June 22. The Tuque Games development team has announced that the first expansion will be free and will contain new chapters to the game. Also, the free update, announced at the end of May, is scheduled to be released this summer. After free updates with new episodes and some additional challenges, a paid expansion called “Echoes of the Blood War” is scheduled for the Fall 2021 season. The expansion will introduce new story elements, new levels, and a new character focused on using magic.
Video GamesKotaku

Everything Square Enix Announced At E3 2021

With another year of E3 in the books for Square Enix, Eidos Montreal’s rumored Guardians of the Galaxy world premiere was a major highlight. Square Enix also gave fans a look at what’s coming for Final Fantasy, Marvel’s Avengers, Life is Strange, Babylon’s Fall, and Guardians of the Galaxy. These...
Video GamesIGN

Seafront Quests Pt1

Top Contributors: Tiziano Lento, Jimmcq, Gengarsmyth. This page of IGN’s NieR Replicant wiki guide contains info for all the quests given by NPCs in your Seafront during Part 1 of the game. This page is organized depending on which Story Missions you must begin or complete to unlock the quests. This wiki refers to the tasks you must complete to further the game’s plot as “Story Missions.” What the game labels as “Quests,” are the optional tasks, most commonly considered as side quests. To see our walkthroughs for the Story Missions, click here! With the exception of the Fisherman's Gambit quests, all these quests are only available during Part 1 of the game. Any quests left incomplete when you progress two Part 2 will be listed as “Uncompletable Quests” in the quest tab of the menu.
TV SeriesGamespot

Netflix Announces Far Cry Blood Dragon Spinoff Animated Series

Fans of the outrageous '80s cartoon throwback game Far Cry: Blood Dragon will be happy to hear that Netflix is making an animated series taking place in that world. It's called Captain Laserhawk, A Blood Dragon Remix. Adi Shankar (Castlevania, Dredd) announced the series during Geeked Week. He said to...
Video Gamessideshow.com

The Dragons of Dungeons & Dragons

As you might imagine, dragons figure prominently into the lore of Dungeons & Dragons. Dragons are intelligent, magical creatures who can live well over a thousand years. Many can cast spells, and some even can shapeshift into the form of another creature. A dragon’s personality and physical attributes — including...