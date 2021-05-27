Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate, Dragon Quest III Remake and more announced by Square Enix

Dungeons & Dragons has revealed its next campaign adventure, which will take place in the whimsical and mysterious Feywild. Following several months of subtle clues, Wizards of the Coast is planning to release The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, a new full-length Dungeons & Dragons campaign adventure book set in the Feywild. Wizards will officially announce the book as part of Dungeons & Dragons "Week of Legend Lore," a marketing event promising announcements every day. Besides providing both the standard cover by Tyler Jacobson and alternate cover by Hydro74 (both of which can be viewed below), few details were announced about the upcoming adventure. However, the D&D team promised to reveal more at next month's D&D Live, a two-day streaming event co-hosted by G4. According to an Amazon listing of the book (posted prior to the book's formal announcement), the book will include "new characters, monsters, mechanics, and story hooks suitable for players of all ages and experience levels."