Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate, Dragon Quest III Remake and more announced by Square Enix
Square Enix has officially announced that the next entry in the mainline Dragon Quest series is titled Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate. Revealed this morning during a Dragon Quest-specific livestream, creator of the franchise Yuji Horii confirmed that the game will launch worldwide alongside the Japanese version; for most Dragon Quest games, Japan is usually blessed with the game a few months before it comes to the rest of the world. Makes sense given how huge Dragon Quest is in Japan. That won’t be the case for The Flames of Fate as Horii also teased a few changes to the combat system which has remained true to its traditional roots for decades now. Beyond those nuggets and a logo, we know nothing else of the game just yet.www.criticalhit.net