Cleveland Indians: Andres Gimenez finding swing in Columbus
Cleveland Indians shortstop Andres Gimenez finding swing in Columbus. The start of the season for Cleveland Indians shortstop Andres Gimenez was a bit rough. Coming to the Tribe as part of the Francisco Lindor trade, there was a lot of pressure on Gimenez to succeed and live up to expectations. The start was enough for Cleveland to send Gimenez down to Triple-A Columbus, but that stay could be coming to an end soon if he can keep up his strong play.