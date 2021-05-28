Cleveland Indians: Andres Gimenez finding swing in Columbus

Fans wait in anticipation to see what happens this season for the Cleveland Indians. But, there is one thing for sure, this will be the last season that the team is going to be referred to by that name. Despite the long history associated with Cleveland Indians, the new season will see the organization move forward into a new era, with 1,200 new names to choose from ahead of the first game. Let’s take a closer look at the background and how this change has come about.