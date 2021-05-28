10 Things To Do Immediately After Buying New Android Device

Stadia is Google’s bet in the world of video games and it still lacks a small dot to give the impression that it will be with us for a few more years. And it is that although it started strongly, the latest departures of relevant members of the development and business staff have raised some suspicions about the stability of the project. Proof of these small details is the uneven distribution and availability of services on platforms such as Android TV, or the most recent Chromecast, launched at the end of 2020, which, strangely, were left out of compatibility with these streaming games. Now, Google has decided to rectify and reaches these devices natively, through a specific application. It will be available soon First of all, it should be noted that this compatibility of Stadia with new devices with Android TV is not immediate and is not available at this time. According to Mountain View, that functionality will arrive on June 23. At first we will be able to use it with a series of specific devices and those that are left out of that list will be able to access what Google calls an “experimental version”. This non-final build could not be free of bugs and some problems with streaming, so if we accept to suffer these small hardships, we can use the subscription to the game platform without problems. The list of all Stadia compatible devices is as follows: Chromecast with Google TV Smart TV Hisense with Android (U7G, U8G, U9G) Nvidia Shield TV Nvidia Shield TV ProOnn FHD Streaming Stick and UHD streaming device Philips 8215, 8505 and OLED 935 Android TVs / 805 SeriesXiaomi MIBOX3 and MIBOX4 In any case, Google has already announced that, in addition to these Stadia-compatible devices, we will have regular updates of more models in the coming weeks, which will progressively expand the influence of the streaming game service . If your STB is not among those chosen at this first moment, do not hesitate to opt for the “experimental version”, which will at least help you to calibrate what the user experience and performance (approximate) offered by video games is. Stadia is a Google service that sells games in digital format, owned, or through a flat fee that lets us start any of the titles that are attached to the Pro service. Remember that Electronic Arts added its latest FIFA a few weeks ago, as well like some major releases in recent years. >