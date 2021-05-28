Dairy Industry Urges USTR to Initiate Dispute Settlement Case to Address Canadian TRQ Allocations

The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. U.S. Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow of Michigan welcomed news Tuesday that the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative has established a dispute settlement panel under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) to review Canada’s administration of tariff rate quotas for dairy products imported from the United States. During USMCA negotiations, Chairwoman Stabenow led efforts to secure strong enforcement tools that allowed this panel to be established.