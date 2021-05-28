Dairy Industry Urges USTR to Initiate Dispute Settlement Case to Address Canadian TRQ Allocations
The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. A group of 67 dairy companies and associations urged U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to initiate a dispute settlement case with the Canadian government over its dairy tariff-rate quota (TRQ) administration if ongoing consultations and a USMCA Free Trade Commission meeting do not result in immediate resolution.hoards.com