IFEEDER Board Working to Advance Industry’s Sustainability Journey
This week, the Institute for Feed Education and Research (IFEEDER) held its annual Board of Trustees meeting to review the public charity's accomplishments over the past year, discuss strategic priorities for the upcoming fiscal year and install new trustees and Board leadership.