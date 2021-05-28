IFEEDER Board Working to Advance Industry’s Sustainability Journey

In order to sustain the future of food systems – and by extension, human life – producers around the globe must lead a transition to agricultural practices that regenerate landscapes. The Food and Land Use Coalition’s Growing Better report (2019) laid out the scientific evidence and economic case for 10 critical transformations of our food system – three of which are Nature-based Solutions (NbS) – that, by 2030, could help bring climate change under control, safeguard biological diversity, ensure healthier diets for all, drastically improve food security and create more inclusive rural economies (FOLU, 2019). This report builds on that momentum, providing much-needed insight on the policy interventions and financial mechanisms necessary to enable sector-wide adoption and implementation of NbS in agriculture.