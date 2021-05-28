Evaluating feed costs during times of high commodity prices

The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. Increasing ingredient costs have wreaked havoc across the dairy industry, leading to elevated ration costs not seen in many years. Feed costs per pound of dry matter are rising as much as 20% or more as corn and soybean meal prices climb, minimizing farmers’ profit margins. While some producers were fortunate enough to have protected their operations through contracted ingredient pricing prior to the ingredient pricing climb, others are looking for ways to implement cost-saving measures to minimize the high-cost burden of current market feed prices. Outlined below are several factors to consider to help improve your ration economics while maintaining milk yield…