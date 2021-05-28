Cancel
Evaluating feed costs during times of high commodity prices

hoards.com
 18 days ago

The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. Increasing ingredient costs have wreaked havoc across the dairy industry, leading to elevated ration costs not seen in many years. Feed costs per pound of dry matter are rising as much as 20% or more as corn and soybean meal prices climb, minimizing farmers’ profit margins. While some producers were fortunate enough to have protected their operations through contracted ingredient pricing prior to the ingredient pricing climb, others are looking for ways to implement cost-saving measures to minimize the high-cost burden of current market feed prices. Outlined below are several factors to consider to help improve your ration economics while maintaining milk yield…

hoards.com
Daily Herald

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $1.24 to $72.12 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose $1.13 to $73.99 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for July delivery remained unchanged at $2.17 a gallon. July heating remained unchanged at $2.11 a gallon. July natural gas fell 11 cents to $3.24 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Stockspulse2.com

UFAB Stock Price Increases Over 55% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

The stock price of Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: UFAB) increased by over 55% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: UFAB) — a leader in engineering and manufacturing multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness management and air/water sealing applications for the transportation, appliance, medical, and consumer markets — increased by over 55% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to an announcement from the company. The company announced the extension of its forbearance agreement with lenders through February 28, 2022.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Cattle Futures Expected Higher

The cattle complex showed strong gains Friday as traders took advantage of lower grain prices to buy the market. The same may hold true Monday as grains were significantly lower again overnight. Hogs may have a slow, cautious start to the week as traders wait for direction of cash and confirmation of trend.
Agricultureagrinews-pubs.com

Commodity Insight: ‘Dome of Doom’ bullish for grain prices

During the month of May, U.S. grain prices did a swan dive. Soybean prices fell $1.78 a bushel, corn was down $1.35 and wheat slipped into the red by $1.27 a bushel. The grains were riding high in April, but clearly shot down in May. The biggest and heaviest sellers...
Businessmacaubusiness.com

China’s factory gate prices hit over 12-year high as commodity costs rally

China’s producer prices rose at a faster pace in May to the highest level since September 2008 as domestic demand steadily recovers and raw material prices continue to rally, official data showed Wednesday. China’s producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went up 9...
IndustryThe Poultry Site

Commodity prices spur regulatory action

We’ve written previously about the many changes to our everyday lives since the COVID pandemic first brought the world to a halt, and wondered aloud how many would become permanent fixtures in our lives. Will companies continue to allow employees to WFH (“work from home”)? Will video calls and online conferences continue to replace our in-person gatherings?
Agriculturefarms.com

Pork Producers Advised to Consider Feed Costs When Locking in Prices

The Director of Risk Management with HAMS Marketing Services is advising Canadian pork producers to consider grain prices as they make forward contracting decisions for the fall and winter months. Carcass values in the United States are bumping up against all time highs and, since the prices the packers pay in both the United States and Canada reference those values, it's a very profitable time for producers.
Reuters

Commodity shares knock Europe off record highs

(Reuters) - European stocks eased from all-time highs on Monday, with commodity shares leading the declines, as sentiment soured after weaker-than-expected China trade data and worries about inflation. Miners fell more than 1% as copper prices dipped after a lower-than-expected Chinese exports data sparked concerns of weakening demand for the red metal. [MET/L]
AgricultureInvestorPlace

2 Agriculture Stocks to Bet on Rising Commodity Prices

One of the big stories in the market this year has been the rise of commodities. The Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking ETF (NYSEARCA:DBC), which tracks a basket of broad-based commodity futures, is up 28.4% so far this year, compared to the S&P 500’s 12% gain over the same period. Commodity prices have been rising due to the global economic recovery and inflationary concerns. And that has brought attention to agriculture stocks.
Agricultureetfstrategy.com

High levels of dispersion across the commodities complex in May

At the headline level, it was a rather subdued month for commodities. The S&P GSCI gained 2.5%, taking year-to-date performance to 26.0%. While the S&P GSCI’s upward momentum attenuated, high dispersion in the performance of single commodities continued, albeit with reversals among the leaders and laggards. Most of the grains...
Marketsthenewsgod.com

HOW DO COMMODITY PRICES AFFECT THE ECONOMY

Monetary standards are purchased and sold, very much like different products, in business sectors called unfamiliar trade markets. The world’s three most normal exchanges will be trades between the dollar and the euro (30%) the dollar and the yen (20%) and the dollar and the pound Sterling (12%). How cash...
Businessmix929.com

South Korea’s inflation hits 9-year high as commodity prices jump

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s consumer inflation accelerated to a more than nine-year high in May, reinforcing calls for gradual monetary tightening, though the increase was mainly due to a low base effect and rises in oil and agricultural prices. Consumer prices rose 2.6% in May from a year earlier,...
MarketsForexTV.com

Canadian Dollar Climbs On Higher Commodity Prices

The Canadian dollar was higher against its major opponents during the European session on Tuesday, as strong manufacturing surveys across the globe spurred optimism about a faster recovery, triggering a rally in commodities. China’s manufacturing sector expanded at a faster pace in May on robust new orders and production. The...
Pet Servicesatlantanews.net

Pet Food Market- Research on Leading Players Revenue and Significant Growth Forecast by 2028

Pet food is a plant or an animal material that is formulated and intended for the consumption of pet animals. The meat that is used in the pet food is typically a byproduct of the human food industry that is not regarded as human grade. The pet food market includes great demand for dry foods and less for dry foods initially. It has been noted that the governments of different countries have taken up initiatives for the use of healthy and safe ingredients for the overall wellness of pets.
Industrypowderbulksolids.com

How to Evaluate Dust Collection Costs

Capturing, conveying, and containing dust is a serious challenge for facilities across many different industries that handle dry processing and bulk solids. A cartridge-style dust collection system designed and installed specifically for your operation works to prevent personnel from developing respiratory problems, avoid products from being cross contaminated, and keep facilities in compliance with air quality and employee health requirements.