Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, IL

Last call for senior award nominations

By STAFF REPORT
Posted by 
Commercial-News
Commercial-News
 18 days ago

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is announcing its last call in accepting nominations for the 2021 Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame Awards. These awards recognize adults, 65 years of age and older, and highlight the meaningful contributions they have made in Illinois.

“The time is now to nominate an older family member, friend or neighbor who has made a significant impact in their community or has gone the extra mile during these challenging times,” said Paula Basta, Director of IDoA, through a press release. “Now, more than ever, I encourage everyone to take some time to nominate those special individuals who should be recognized for their dedication and notable service. Please help us honor those who embody the spirit of respecting yesterday, supporting today, and planning for tomorrow.”

Award nominations are being accepted for the following categories:

• Community Service: awarded to Illinois senior citizens who have shown support for the general public and community-based programs in their area or at large.

• Education: awarded to Illinois senior citizens who have shown a dedication to instruction and the world of academia.

• Labor Force: awarded to Illinois senior citizens who have a record of accomplishment in their employment or professional career.

• Performance / Graphic Arts: awarded to Illinois senior citizens who have a commitment to health and the promotion of well-being or a record of accomplishment in artistic expression.

The Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame was created by the Illinois General Assembly in 1994 to honor Illinois residents ages 65 and older for their personal achievements in four separate categories. Since then, 125 people have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The deadline for nominations is Tuesday, June 1. Eligibility is based on the nominee’s past and present accomplishments. The candidate must be a current Illinois resident, or a former Illinois resident for most of their life. Posthumous nominees will also be considered. Nomination forms can be filled out online, calling the Senior HelpLine at 1-800-252-8966 (hearing impaired call 888-206-1327) or emailing aging.ilsenior@illinois.gov.

For more information on how to nominate someone, visit the website www.illinois.gov/aging, or contact Purnell Borders at Purnell.Bordersiii@illinois.gov.

Commercial-News

Commercial-News

Danville, IL
687
Followers
66
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Commercial-News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Health
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Springfield, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Citizens#For Tomorrow#Community Service#The Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Illinois Statetheintelligencer.com

Big-city allure leaving rural deserts for lawyers

SPRINGFIELD — The ratio between private practice attorneys and the general population is so low that it has pushed the Illinois State Bar Association to create a program to entice newly graduated law students to seek employment in more rural areas of Illinois. The Rural Practice Fellowship Program has been...
Illinois Statenewschannel20.com

Illinois eviction moratorium ending

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, announced at a press conference on Monday that the state would be ending the moratorium on evictions in August 2021. However, the State of Illinois is offering another $1.5 billion in funding assistance for Illinois renters and landlords. Applications for this round...
vandaliaradio.com

Today Is The Tax Deadline In Illinois

(Springfield, IL) — It’s tax day in Illinois. Today is the deadline for Illinois’ Earned Income Tax Credit. The Illinois Department of Revenue reports that more than 13-thousand Illinoisans claimed the federal tax credit last year, but failed to claim the state’s version. ###. Jill Albers/djc IL)
Springfield, ILTelegraph

Three Riverbend communities getting sewer help

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Director John Kim on Monday announced grant awards totaling $1 million in funding to assist unsewered communities with inadequate or nonexistent wastewater collection and treatment systems. The Unsewered Communities Planning Grant Program will assist small and disadvantaged communities to develop project plans that...
Illinois Stateleisuregrouptravel.com

Enjoy Diverse Attractions Along Illinois’ Waterways

From scenic cruises to charming downtown districts, these three Illinois regions offer plentiful activities for visitors. While they all offer distinct personalities and attractions, the three regions of Great Rivers & Routes, Illinois’ Heritage Corridor and the Quad Cities are all defined by the mighty Midwestern Rivers that pass through them. All three areas offer beautiful state parks, delicious food and engaging museums that enlighten visitors about Illinois’ natural history, Native American heritage and innovative small businesses. Whether you seek a brisk hike or a leisurely afternoon of shopping, these three DMOs showcase the best of what Illinois has to offer.
Springfield, ILThe State Journal

Kathleen Alcorn steps into Springfield deputy mayor role as Drew's successor

Kathleen Alcorn, who formerly worked with legislation and technology at the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and as a senior legislative assistant in Gov. Bruce Rauner's administration, has been appointed as the city of Springfield's deputy mayor. Mayor Jim Langfelder said he has known Alcorn for over two...
Illinois StatePosted by
Chicago Parents

The Most Popular Baby Names in Illinois

We know picking a name for a baby isn’t easy. If you’re looking for some inspiration, here are some names to add to your list. The Social Security Administration has finally released its most popular baby names of 2020. The list was delayed due to COVID-19. Top baby names in the U.S. in 2020. But in Illinois, it’s Noah and Olivia who steal the show.
Illinois StateGalesburg Register-Mail

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Illinois

Illinois reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 11,310 new cases. That's down 25.8% from the previous week's tally of 15,248 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Illinois ranked 11th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Illinois StatePosted by
5 On Your Side

Illinois offering $1.5 billion in housing assistance

CHICAGO — Applications for the second round of rental assistance funding are now available to help Illinois residents who have experienced economic hardship due to the pandemic. The Illinois Rental Payment Program (ILRPP) will deploy multiple rounds of funding totaling $1.1 billion to renters and landlords to prevent evictions, according...
Illinois StateKFVS12

946 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 946 new cases of COVID-19, including six additional deaths, on Monday, May 17. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,367,214 cases, including 22,445 deaths. A total of 23,846,737 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
Illinois StateWSPY NEWS

Illinois COVID-19 Case Count Lowest in Weeks

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 946 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number of new cases in weeks. There were also six new COVID-19-related deaths in the state. 64-percent of adults in Illinois have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. In Kendall County, there were...
Illinois Statewvik.org

Rental Payment Help for Illinois Residents

Help is available for Illinois residents who are behind on their rent due to the pandemic. The Illinois Housing Development Authority will provide up to 25,000 dollars in emergency assistance. Brian Hollenback, President and CEO of the Economic Growth Corporation in Rock Island, says landlords have to start the application...
Illinois Statepontiacdailyleader.com

Weekend numbers indicate Illinois moving closer to Phase 5

It should not take long to see how well the residents of Illinois have reacted to the bridging process as the state moves closer to Phase 5. It is likely there should be data provided by the end week in the form of new cases being reported. If the trend...
Springfield, ILfoxillinois.com

CWLP offers Electrical Apprenticeship Program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — If you're looking to get into the electrical job field, City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) is here to help. CWLP is now accepting applications for its Electrical Apprenticeship program this summer. Those interested in applying must first successfully pass the National Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee...
Illinois StateKFVS12

Ill. rental payment program open to landlords

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2021 Illinois Rental Payment Program is now open for landlords. Housing providers and/or landlords may begin the joint application starting on Monday, May 17 through Monday, June 7. Tenants will have until Monday, June 14 to complete their portion of the landlord-initiated application. Starting on...
Quad Cities Onlines

Watch now: If Roe v. Wade is challenged, what will be the impact on Illinois?

SPRINGFIELD — The Supreme Court announced Monday that it would hear a case from Mississippi challenging Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to an abortion. Regardless of that outcome, abortion access will likely continue uninterrupted in Illinois due to a series of laws enacted...