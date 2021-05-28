NMPF Statement on the Confirmation of Dr. Jewel Bronaugh as Deputy Agriculture Secretary

The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. “Dairy farmers and their cooperatives congratulate Dr. Jewel Bronaugh on her confirmation as U.S. Deputy Secretary of Agriculture and stand ready to work with her as she tackles the many pressing issues facing agriculture and rural communities today. Her depth of experience with all types of farms, and all types of communities, make her an ideal occupant of this important position, and her deep understanding of food and farm policy will benefit the entire nation.