Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

NMPF Statement on the Confirmation of Dr. Jewel Bronaugh as Deputy Agriculture Secretary

hoards.com
 19 days ago

The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. “Dairy farmers and their cooperatives congratulate Dr. Jewel Bronaugh on her confirmation as U.S. Deputy Secretary of Agriculture and stand ready to work with her as she tackles the many pressing issues facing agriculture and rural communities today. Her depth of experience with all types of farms, and all types of communities, make her an ideal occupant of this important position, and her deep understanding of food and farm policy will benefit the entire nation.

hoards.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farmers#U S Agriculture#Dairy Farms#Nmpf#Hoard S Dairyman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
AgricultureKMZU

USDA opens signup for CLEAR30

Washington D.C.– Landowners and agricultural producers currently enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) now have a wider opportunity to enroll in a 30-year contract through the Clean Lakes, Estuaries, And Rivers initiative, called CLEAR30. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is expanding CLEAR30 – a water-quality focused option available through CRP – to be nationwide now.
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

US farming organizations speak out against temporary order stopping relief for minority farmers

On 12 June 2021, National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition (NSAC) became a signatory and supporter of a joint press release issued by the Rural Coalition, Intertribal Agriculture Council, and other strategic partners in reaction to a Temporary Restraining Order issued last week to prevent the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) from implementing Section 1005 of the American Rescue Plan Act, to assist black, indigenous and person of color (BIPOC) farmers and ranchers in paying off their Farm Service Agency direct or guaranteed loans.
AgricultureUSDA.gov (press release)

Deputy Agriculture Secretary Addresses Several Newsworthy Topics

Remark: The Deputy Secretary of Agriculture addressed several newsworthy topics in a media call with the National Association of Farm Broadcasting. Stephanie Ho has the story. PARTICIPANTS: Stephanie Ho and Deputy Agriculture Secretary Jewel Bronaugh (bruh-NAH) Duration: 00:02:59.983. Author: SHO.
Agriculturenorthcentralpa.com

USDA releases rural workforce development resource guide

Washington, D.C. - United States Department of Agriculture Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson has unveiled a resource guide to help rural community leaders start and expand employment opportunities and access resources for training, recruiting, and creating a sustainable rural workforce going into the future. The guide is...
Agriculturefarmvilleherald.com

It’s agriculture week

Governor Ralph Northam has issued a proclamation declaring June 13–19 as Virginia Agriculture Week to recognize and celebrate the many contributions of the commonwealth’s agricultural community. The governor, first lady, and Northam administration officials will visit sites throughout Virginia to highlight the economic impact of the agriculture industry and the...
Annapolis, MDstardem.com

State announces cover crop program dates

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) announced the sign-up period for this year’s annual Cover Crop Program will run from July 1 to July 16. The conservation program provides farmers with cost-share assistance to offset seed, labor, and equipment costs associated with planting cover crops on their fields in fall to build healthy soils and protect the Chesapeake Bay.
Agriculturekiwaradio.com

Bronaugh talks climate-smart Ag with farm broadcasters

IARN — Dr. Jewell Bronaugh has started her new position as deputy secretary of agriculture at the USDA. Bronaugh, who has a long career in agriculture including her stint as the Virginia State Executive Director for the USDA Farm Service Agency, recently met with farm broadcasters during an NAFB Zoom call. She said USDA officials are spending a lot of time on the topic of climate-smart agriculture.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

USDA grants biofuel producers $700 million in COVID-19 aid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will give $700 million in aid to biofuels producers as part of a package to assist industries recovering from the financial devastation of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Tuesday. Biofuel groups had been advocating for relief after the pandemic...
Agricultureocmonitor.com

USDA to begin payments for producers impacted by 2018, 2019 natural disasters

WASHINGTON, D.C. — More than $1 billion in payments will be released over the next several weeks starting June 15 for agricultural producers with approved applications for the Quality Loss Adjustment Program and for producers who have already received payments through the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus. These U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) programs provide disaster assistance to producers who suffered losses to 2018 and 2019 natural disasters.
U.S. Politicstreasury.gov

READOUT: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo’s Roundtable Discussion with Businesses

WASHINGTON – Earlier today, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo participated in a virtual roundtable discussion with representatives of U.S. multinational companies across a range of sectors to discuss the impact of U.S. economic and financial sanctions on their operations. The Deputy Secretary highlighted the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to strengthening American competitiveness and innovation, and reinvigorating America’s global leadership.
Congress & Courtsthemreport.com

Industry Reacts to HUD Deputy Secretary Confirmation

The United States Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Thursday confirmed Adrianne Todman's appointment as Deputy Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Todman is the first Black woman to serve as Deputy Secretary of HUD, and, according to a Banking Committee announcement, she enjoys "broad bipartisan support." Committee...
Agricultureucbjournal.com

Rose urges Agriculture Secretary to expedite relief for chicken growers

WASHINGTON — On Friday, June 4th, U.S. Rep. John Rose (R-Tenn.) alongside U.S. Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.) and U.S. Senators Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), led a bipartisan and bicameral coalition of 42 House and 15 Senate Members in urging U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to expedite relief to contract poultry growers hurt by the coronavirus outbreak.
York, PApennbizreport.com

Agricultural Secretary Redding tours York business, highlights urban agriculture grant program

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding recently toured York Fresh Food Farms in York, where he discussed how farms in urban areas could end food apartheid. The Urban Agriculture Infrastructure Grant Program, one program created in the Pennsylvania Farm Bill, provides fresh, healthy foods to urban areas where access to food is limited. The program also exposes youth to career opportunities in agriculture.
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

Western Growers Launches New AgTechX Ed Initiative; Dave Puglia and California Department of Food and Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross Address Ag Challenges

IRVINE, CA - The marriage between innovation and agriculture is an ever-strengthening one, and our industry has taken great strides in bringing the technology of the future to the fields. Western Growers is furthering this mission, recently teaming up with Karen Ross, California Department of Food and Agriculture Secretary, to launch the statewide AgTechX Ed initiative, aimed at developing a future workforce with the skills and knowledge to navigate emerging on-farm technology.
York, PAwdac.com

Secretary Of Agriculture Highlights Administration Investments

YORK – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding toured gardens throughout the City of York and discussed the ability for farms in Pennsylvania’s urban spaces to stomp out food insecurity and build stronger, united communities with volunteers and management from York Fresh Food Farms and city officials. Through the 2019 and 2020 Pennsylvania Farm Bill Urban Agriculture Infrastructure Grant Program, the Wolf Administration has invested $1 million in building infrastructure for food sovereignty and security in urban areas of the commonwealth. Amidst the pandemic in 2020, $10 million of Pennsylvania’s CARES Act dollars were dedicated to low-income, often urban, communities in a move to increase the availability, accessibility, safety, and affordability of nutritious foods and combat food insecurity through the COVID-19 Fresh Food Financing Intiative (FFFI).