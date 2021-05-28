To check out more reviews of CRM software options, visit our best picks page. As with most of the larger, enterprise-level software providers, pricing for Oracle NetSuite CRM is only "available upon request." In our experience, most NetSuite CRM customers bundle other Oracle services, including Financials and ERP, Human Resources, Professional Services Automation, and Commerce, to achieve a lower cost per user. If you see a price quote online, understand that your subscription plan could be very different. However, most small to medium-sized companies should expect to pay a few thousand dollars per month for their NetSuite services. Regardless, Oracle offers many software solutions designed for businesses of all sizes, which means it's very much worth your time to reach out to their sales team to see how much a custom software package will cost your company.