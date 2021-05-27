Cancel
Case activity for Sharon Christiansen vs Monsanto Company on May 25

By Louisiana Record
louisianarecord.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana reported the following activities in the suit brought by Sharon Christiansen against Monsanto Company on May 25. 'Complaint With Jury Demand Against All Defendants (filing Fee $ 402 Receipt Number Alaedc-8873731) Filed By Sharon Christiansen. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons)attorney John C. Enochs Added To Party Sharon Christiansen(pty:pla).(enochs, John)'

