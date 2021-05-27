Case activity for Karlina Cooper vs General Motors LLC on May 24
The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana reported the following activities in the suit brought by Karlina Cooper against General Motors LLC on May 24. 'Complaint With Jury Demand Against General Motors Llc (filing Fee $ 402 Receipt Number Alaedc-8871258) Filed By Karlina Cooper. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons)attorney Richard Collins Dalton Added To Party Karlina Cooper(pty:pla).(dalton, Richard)'louisianarecord.com