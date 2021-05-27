Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Case activity for Karlina Cooper vs General Motors LLC on May 24

By Louisiana Record
louisianarecord.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana reported the following activities in the suit brought by Karlina Cooper against General Motors LLC on May 24. 'Complaint With Jury Demand Against General Motors Llc (filing Fee $ 402 Receipt Number Alaedc-8871258) Filed By Karlina Cooper. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons)attorney Richard Collins Dalton Added To Party Karlina Cooper(pty:pla).(dalton, Richard)'

louisianarecord.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Motors Llc#The U S District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & Courtsflarecord.com

Case activity for Crest Villas LLC vs Jermaya Alston on June 11

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Crest Villas LLC against Jermaya Alston on June 11. 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Original And Copy To Plaintiff'. 'Certificate Of Mailing'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CC-007683-O was filed in the...
Congress & Courtsflarecord.com

Case activity for Debra Rosenau vs Jamie Bielawski on June 10

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Debra Rosenau against Aleksandra Bielawski, Alicja Bielawski and Jamie Bielawski on June 10. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CC-007635-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on June...
Congress & Courtsflarecord.com

Case activity for Crest Villas LLC vs Monika Jackson Fatila on June 11

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Crest Villas LLC against Monika Jackson Fatila on June 11. 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Original And Copy To Plaintiff'. 'Certificate Of Mailing'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CC-007679-O was filed in...
Lawlouisianarecord.com

Case activity for Gregory D. Wood vs Dixie Motors, LLC on June 17

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana reported the following activities in the suit brought by Charlene M. Wood and Gregory D. Wood against Dixie Motors, LLC, REV Recreation Group, Inc. and U. S. Bank, National Association on June 17. 'Complaint With Jury Demand Against All Defendants...
LawMadison County Record

Case activity for LM General Insurance Company vs Efren Pacheco on June 11

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by LM General Insurance Company against Arajah White, Ashley Ros, Efren Pacheco, Eric J Charles, Michael D Elis, Tamika A Pruit, Timoniqua Tishay Elis, Tina Pacheco, Tori A Prater and Zamaria Colins on June 11.
Congress & Courtsflarecord.com

Case activity for Jing Zhao vs Jerald Brown on June 11

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Chuanxiang Jiang and Jing Zhao against Jerald Brown on June 11. 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Org & Copy To Pltf'. 'Complaint ||comments: Eviction And Damages'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Owners Authorization'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number...
LawMadison County Record

Case activity for Tathony Brown vs Mike on June 10

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Tathony Brown against Deputy Haring, Foster, Mike, Richert, Sarhage and Stephen B. Riding on June 10. 'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Tathony Brown.(kare)'. 'Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel By Tathony...
Congress & Courtsflarecord.com

Case activity for Jennifer Stout vs Matt Minjack on June 11

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Jennifer Stout against Matt Minjack on June 11. 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: $10.00 Org & Copy'. 'Statement Of Claim'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-SC-033515-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit...
Lawpennrecord.com

Court activity on June 15: One Vodka LLC vs Redemption Spirits LLC

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania reported the following activity in the suit brought by Donte Dean and One Vodka LLC against Redemption Spirits LLC on June 15: 'Case Transferred In From District Of Texas Northern; Case Number 3:21-cv-00002. Original File Certified Copy Of Transfer Order And Docket Sheet Received.'.
U.S. PoliticsMadison County Record

Case activity for Frederick Waren vs McQueen on June 11

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Frederick Waren against McQueen on June 11. 'Complaint Against McQueen Filed By Frederick Warren.(kare)'. 'Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel By Frederick Warren. (kare)'. 'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your...