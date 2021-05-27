CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Book selection illuminates the link between consumption and the climate crisis

Northwestern University
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the article“The Story of More: How We Got to Climate Change and Where We Go from Here,” by geologist Hope Jahren, is Northwestern’s One Book selection for the 2021-22 school year. The latest by the bestselling author of “Lab Girl,” the book is an exploration of the consequences of population growth —...

news.northwestern.edu

The Conversation U.S.

How the climate crisis is transforming the meaning of ‘sustainability’ in business

In his 2021 letter to CEOs, Larry Fink, the CEO and chairman of BlackRock, the world’s largest investment manager, wrote: “No issue ranks higher than climate change on our clients’ lists of priorities.” His comment reflected a growing unease with how the climate crisis is already disrupting businesses. Companies’ concerns about climate change have typically been focused on their operational, financial and reputational risks, the latter associated with the growing importance of the issue among young people. Now, climate change is calling into question the traditional paradigm of corporate sustainability and how companies address their impacts on society and the planet overall. As...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Caroline Williams: No more time to wait on climate crisis

The way we are living is destroying not only our planet but also the entire human race. The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services released a report in 2019 which said that due to the devastating effects of climate change we have lost about 1 million animal and plant species which are threatened by extinction.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Financial Times

The climate crisis is also a healthcare crisis

The warning could not be starker. “The science is unequivocal,” wrote the editors of over 200 international health journals in a simultaneously published call to action last month. “A global increase of 1.5°C above the pre-industrial average and the continued loss of biodiversity risk catastrophic harm to health that will be impossible to reverse.”
ENVIRONMENT
GreenBiz

Could a ‘carbon coin’ solve the climate crisis?

Dealing with climate change can seem impossibly costly. By all accounts, the toll will be many trillions of dollars annually for many years to come. So far, efforts have been patchy and painful. Washington is momentarily engaged in a high-wire act to fund a multitrillion-dollar, climate-focused package that could make or break Uncle Sam’s decarbonization effort.
ENVIRONMENT
State
Illinois State
Slate

Finding Hope for Women in the Climate Crisis

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate staff writer Rebecca Onion is joined by Grace...
ENVIRONMENT
CNBC

Why rich countries are so dependent on migrant workers

Economic globalization has created more migrant workers than ever before. According to the United Nations, 1 in 20 workers worldwide is a migrant worker. Migrant workers are people who live and work in a country where they don't hold citizenship. Globally, 67.4% of migrant workers — or 114 million people — live in wealthy countries.
IMMIGRATION
#Greenhouse Gas#Climate Change Mitigation#Northwestern Engineering#Cesr#Time#The University Of Oslo
cambridgema.gov

Climate Crisis Working Group Meeting

Join us for the 3rd meeting of the Climate Crisis Working Group (CCWG). This meeting will be held virtually (via Zoom), and will be available for public viewing. No public comment will be taken at this meeting. Recordings of the meetings will be posted to the CCWG webpage. ZOOM LINK:...
ENVIRONMENT
phillytrib.com

Summit addresses link between gun violence and environment

Tommy Joshua, the co-founder of North Philly Peace Park, wants African Americans to become actively involved in developing vacant land in their communities. “We need African-American people to get involved, to move with a great urgent sense of activism,” he said while speaking during a panel discussion that addressed the link between violence and the environment. The discussion was part of the third annual ecoWURD Environmental Justice Summit on Monday at Bartram’s Garden in Southwest Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Next Web

AI project brings the climate crisis to your home

Scientists have developed a novel way of making people care about climate change: flooding their homes. Not their real homes, of course; the destruction is merely a simulation — for now. But projecting catastrophic consequences onto familiar places could generate awareness through empathy. “Shock is not the endgame here,” said...
ENVIRONMENT
ScienceAlert

Over 99.9% of Studies Agree: Humans Have Caused Climate Change on Earth

If you're wondering just how much scientific consensus there is that humans have caused the climate of our planet to change, we can now put a number on it: 99.9 percent. That doesn't leave much room for doubt. To get to that figure, researchers looked in detail at a total of 3,000 peer-reviewed studies randomly selected from a list of 88,125 climate related papers published since 2012, finding that just four of them expressed any doubt that human activity is leading to shifts in Earth's climate. The last time a similar study was done, looking at papers published between 1991 and 2012,...
SCIENCE
theridernews.com

Environmental racism: an overlooked facet of climate crisis

If I were to ask you, what are the tools that every human needs to survive? You would likely say food, water, air and shelter. What if I told you that millions of people of color in low-income communities do not have convenient and affordable access to healthy food options, clean water and air and safe housing? Contaminated water in Flint, Michigan. Black Snow in Pahokee, Florida. “Cancer Alley” in New Orleans, Louisiana. These are all examples of environmental racism, a form of systemic racism where communities of color are disproportionately burdened with man-made health hazards through policies and practices which force them to live near sources of toxic waste such as landfills, power plants and/or work on the frontline positions that expose them to hazardous conditions on a regular basis.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Silicon Republic

Google is stopping ad money for climate crisis deniers

From next month, Google and YouTube will prohibit ads on content that refers to the climate crisis as a scam or denies the impact of human activity and rising emissions. Google is cracking down on creators of climate misinformation earning ad revenue on its platforms. The company has announced a...
TECHNOLOGY
Real Health

The Link Between Anger and Brain Structure

Many studies show that anger can affect both your physical and mental health. Now, new study findings published in the journal Clinical Psychological Science show that there’s an association between certain areas of the brain and trait anger, a predisposition for becoming annoyed, frustrated or furious about almost anything, reports PsyPost.com.
MENTAL HEALTH
Northwestern University

Three Feinberg Faculty Elected to National Academy of Medicine

Elizabeth McNally, MD, PhD, the Elizabeth J. Ward Professor of Genetic Medicine; Melissa Simon, MD, MPH, the George H. Gardner, MD, Professor of Clinical Gynecology; and Guillermo Ameer, ScD, the Daniel Hale Williams Professor of Biomedical Engineering at the McCormick School of Engineering and professor of Surgery in the Division of Vascular Surgery, have been elected to the National Academy of Medicine (NAM).
CHICAGO, IL
Northwestern University

Panel Explores How to Maximize AI’s Scientific Benefits and Social Value

In August 2019, a group of nearly 100 leading artificial intelligence (AI) researchers from academia and industry released a roadmap for AI research and development for the next two decades. The researchers unveiled three recommendations: create and operate a national AI infrastructure to serve academia, industry, and government; re-conceptualize and train an all-encompassing AI workforce to build upon the national AI infrastructure; and stress that core programs for basic AI research are critical.
COMPUTERS
AFP

New Zealand to make banks report climate impact

New Zealand passed a law Thursday forcing banks to reveal the impact of their investments on climate change, describing it as a world-first move to make the financial sector's environmental record more transparent. Climate Change Minister James Shaw said the law meant banks, insurance companies and investment firms would make mandatory disclosures about their portfolios' global warming record from next year.
ENVIRONMENT
Arizona Mirror

If Black lives truly matter, then climate action must be taken immediately

Recent wildfires in Arizona and other western states are a reminder that Black communities are on the front lines of the climate crisis. A study by the University of Washington and the Nature Conservancy on wildfires concluded that Black, Hispanic, and Indigenous communities experience a 50% greater vulnerability to wildfires than other communities. This increased vulnerability […] The post If Black lives truly matter, then climate action must be taken immediately appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ

