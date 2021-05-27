One Book selection illuminates the link between consumption and the climate crisis

If I were to ask you, what are the tools that every human needs to survive? You would likely say food, water, air and shelter. What if I told you that millions of people of color in low-income communities do not have convenient and affordable access to healthy food options, clean water and air and safe housing? Contaminated water in Flint, Michigan. Black Snow in Pahokee, Florida. “Cancer Alley” in New Orleans, Louisiana. These are all examples of environmental racism, a form of systemic racism where communities of color are disproportionately burdened with man-made health hazards through policies and practices which force them to live near sources of toxic waste such as landfills, power plants and/or work on the frontline positions that expose them to hazardous conditions on a regular basis.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 10 DAYS AGO