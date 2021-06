In a previous post I talked a bit about setting up Arch Linux on the Pinebook Pro. That process relied on using a third-party pacman repo for the Pinebook Pro specific build and driver stuff which has disappeared and seems to be no longer maintained. As there’s still no official Arch Linux ARM Pinebook Pro support, I’ve decided that the next best thing is to use official Manjaro images to get as close to my familiar Arch Linux setup as I can. It’s not perfect (because it’s not Arch), but Manjaro is based on top of Arch Linux and it’s easier than the hoops you have to jump through to actually get Arch on the Pinebook Pro. Here’s my guide in which I detail the steps I went through to achieve the following goals: