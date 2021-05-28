Using Neutral Colors like a Pro, 35 Modern Interior Design Ideas

As the name suggests, our living rooms are where we do the majority of our, well... living. And as a result, our living room furniture is what we doing the majority of our living on. Sofas, coffee tables, rugs; they are some of the most hard-working pieces in our homes, and for that reason picking modern living room furniture that's comfortable, practical, and of course stylish is so important. So we've pulled together a practical guide and inspiring gallery of ideas that will help you design and fill a modern living room with pieces that work perfectly for you and your lifestyle.