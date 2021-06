SAN JOSE, CA – In a press conference on 6/15/2021, leadership and stakeholders from public agencies throughout California, discussed ‘The Broadband for All’ initiative proposed by Governor Newsom, which would fast-track seven billion dollars to be used immediately towards building infrastructure that provides communities, regardless of income, with access to the internet. The leaders urged legislators to approve Governor Newsom’s detailed plan, which prioritizes federal relief money that needs to be spent immediately to fund a statewide, open-access “Middle Mile” fiber broadband network; greatly expanding internet service to under-and unserved homes and businesses.