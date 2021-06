A look around the state at the top perfomances in high school baseball:. Anthony DePino, Hand: DePino hit two home runs as No. 2 Hand beat Amity 9-4 to stay atop the SCC. Brady Knorr, Stratford: Knorr allowed just two hits while striking out 12 in a 1-0 win over rival Bunnell. He also drove in the winning run on a single in the first inning.