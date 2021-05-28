Cancel
Boston, MA

Vietnam veterans transformed Memorial Day weekend into a holiday about peace

By Elise Lemire
Washington Post
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Memorial Day, in the wake of President Biden’s decision to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan by Sept. 11, it is worth remembering that the first three-day Memorial Day weekend was repurposed 50 years ago by thousands of American GIs who had recently returned from Vietnam. Having witnessed firsthand what the United States was doing in Southeast Asia, these veterans decided that the occasion traditionally used to honor the war dead was the perfect opportunity to advocate for a peaceable future.

www.washingtonpost.com
