Colorado State

I Love Colorado, But Driving Here Sucks

By A.J.
95rockfm.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet me start by saying that I'm just another one of those annoying transplants lousing up traffic and swiping up all of the real estate. Seriously though, I am SO happy to be here and love this state so much. In my almost 9 months of being here, we've met so many wonderful people, had some awesome outdoor adventures and can't wait to check out more this summer...but the worst part of that is going to be getting there because driving here is...well, it kinda sucks.

95rockfm.com
