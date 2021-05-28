Asghar Husain Wiki: Facts about Leslie Marshall’s Husband

She may be more than 55 years old, but Harriet the Spy has aged pretty well. Though a modern-day Harriet M. Welsch would no doubt make use of cell phones, internet research, and GPS tracking to complete her missions, author Louise Fitzhugh captured the not-always-nice inner thoughts and feelings of a kid on the brink of adolescence so well that her novel, first published in 1964, transcends the decades. Here are a few facts about Harriet the Spy hat we scribbled in our notebook. (DO NOT share with anyone.)