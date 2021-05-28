COVID Ban on Parades and Second Lines Lifted in NOLA

I’ve written about food now for over a decade. I’ve broken bread at just over three dozen restaurants awarded one, two or three Michelin Stars. I’ve interviewed endless chefs, I’ve eaten ridiculous burgers that cost over £100, I’ve sat for dinners that had more courses than there are hours in the day and the list goes on and on. In between those stints of writing about global fine cuisine, I’ve come home to Beaufort. I’ve put on my cut off shorts and a t-shirt and I’ve indulged in foods and recipes that I believe to be the finest in the world. This is food that is medicine for the soul. This is the food of my home. It doesn’t need a Michelin star. It’s the world’s finest because of the people that make it and the memories attached. The BBQ doesn’t get much better (I take mine with mustard sauce, Carolina style thank you very much), the sweet tea is deserving of some sort of thirst quenching medal of honour and the breakfasts, from grits to sweet potato pancakes, are a thing of legend. Southern food is my heart’s food, ironic of course because I’m pretty sure it’s what will one day cause my heart to stop as I eat so much of it.