Shreveport, LA

Big Storms Cause Major Damage in Shreveport, Bossier, and Minden

By Rueben Wright, Erin McCarty
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI
 18 days ago
Heavy storms blew through the area Thursday night and Friday morning. Social media, after the storm was littered with pictures of people who suffered damage to their homes and property. Trees and power lines are down from Minden to Shreveport and beyond. Check out some of the damage from the storm.

96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana.

#Power Lines#Extreme Weather
