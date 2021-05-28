Cancel
Salida, CO

Morphew back in court

kvor.com
 19 days ago

Barry Morphew was back in a courtroom in Salida Thursday afternoon. He is accused of killing his wife Suzanne after she disappeared on Mothers Day 2020. The defense told a judge prosecutor had not sent them any of their evidence. Prosecutors said they were in the process of doing so. The judge also gave the defense immediate access to search warrants. Morphew faces 5 counts, including first degree murder. 2 additional charges have been added to the case, including tampering with a deceased body. Suzanne Morphew is believed to be deceased. Barry Morphew will not be back in court until sometime in early August.

www.kvor.com
