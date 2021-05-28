All LTC providers still eligible for McKnight’s Tech Awards (but the final deadline is Tuesday!)
The one-week extension period for the 2021 McKnight’s Tech Awards competition ends at midnight Tuesday. That means you still have five full days to answer four questions about a praiseworthy program you’re using that could earn you and your staff national recognition. Winners will be announced Aug. 25 during the McKnight’s Tech Awards + Summit program, which includes a series of thought leadership webinars.www.mcknights.com