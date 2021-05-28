All LTC providers still eligible for McKnight’s Tech Awards (but the final deadline is Tuesday!)

One year ago, we were in the midst of the pandemic and Stephanie Theisen, our VP of Sales and Marketing, and I were working through ways we could still help clients generate leads, stay connected to their prospects and customers and how we were going to adjust from planned, in-person events, to a virtual setting. During this process we had to assess what our client’s goals were. Then, we needed to find ways to provide different opportunities that helped them during a time of immense change.