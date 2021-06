Are you also facing issues while redeeming code in Pokemon Go. Pokemon Go is one of the best games that is based on augmented reality. Pokemon Go revolves around wandering around the world and fetching Pokemon, training them, evolving them for fighting battles against other trainers. This game has proven to engage many players around the globe. In this article, we are going to talk about how you can fix the issue of redeeming code in Pokemon Go. So, here is everything you need to know.