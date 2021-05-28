Robotic Surgical Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years | Hansen Medical , Memic Innovative Surgery, Endomaster Ltd, Intuitive Surgical

The global minimally invasive surgical systems market size is expected to reach USD 41.16 Billion at a steady CAGR of 8.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Chronic diseases account for majority of disabilities and deaths globally. Health expenses on chronic diseases are a major contributor to the USD 3.80 trillion yearly healthcare expenses in the US, with about 50.0% of the American population being diagnosed with a minimum of one chronic disease and the ratio is likely to grow in the future. Surgery is widely used to address various chronic diseases. Minimally invasive surgical systems provide benefits of small incision, decreased infection risk, reduced tissue injuries, and faster recovery time.