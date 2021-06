Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... The NFL and NFLPA have issued Covid-19 guidelines for players ahead of the 2021 season, and life will be very, very different for players who decide not to get vaccinated, from those who do. A joint agreement between the league and the union, sent out to teams this week details how players are allowed to operate if they receive the vaccine compared to those who don’t. Here is the full list of restrictions players will adopt this season. [...] The decision by the NFL and NFLPA comes after team attempts to motivate more players to get vaccinated failed to make an impact. While many teams are claiming 100 percent of their front office, and support staff are fully vaccinated against the virus, the numbers for players are lagging woefully behind, estimated to be under 50 percent league-wide.