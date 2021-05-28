Cancel
Waterborne Polyurethane Market by Application, End-Use Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2025

 29 days ago

According to the new market research report "Waterborne Polyurethane Market by Application (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, Elastomers, And Others), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Bedding & Furniture, Electronics, And Others), Region - Global Forecast To 2025", : The waterborne polyurethanes market is projected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2020 to USD 2.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2%. The demand for waterborne polyurethanes in emerging economies, such as APAC and South America, is increasing owing to the growing construction industry. The volatility in raw material prices is hindering the waterborne polyurethanes market. The demand for waterborne polyurethanes is increasing, owing to the growing demand for innovative and environment friendly products. This increase in awareness around harmful effects of solvent based polyurethanes is provides growth opportunities to the market. On the other hand, sub-optimal performance of waterborne polyurethane is the major challenge for the market.

