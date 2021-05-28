Say "Yes" to your cravings while at home with Vuuzle.TV

Is ice cream good for you? Well, it’s good for your soul. But it’s also high in sugar and fat, and more of an occasional treat than a nutritional staple. But our motto is “everything in moderation,” and instead of cutting the category from your diet altogether, why not look for a boost in the protein department? It’s an essential macronutrient for muscle building and repair and helps your body produce important hormones, plus it keeps you satisfied and can help prevent a sugar crash. Luckily, there are many high-protein ice cream brands to choose from—here are eight to try.