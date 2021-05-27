Cancel
Politics

Catawba County News

catawbacountync.gov
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCenter & Venture at Bakers Mountain Park – May 29. Do you appreciate the calming influence that nature has on your mood? Are you eager to get back outside after a long week of work and family obligations?. The library is partnering with Dr. George Place, director of the Cooperative...

catawbacountync.gov
Chester County, TNChester County Independent

News from the Silerton Community of Chester County

Hope everyone is having a lovely June. I came across this poem by Lawrence S. Pertillar that I feel represents the tone of summer well. I hope you all will take the same joy from it after a long winter with a little extra loneliness for some. “If not for...
Pickaway County, OHCircleville Herald

Pickaway County: Weekly news and updates

CIRCLEVILLE — See what's happening this week in the local communities. For more information about events and attractions, call Pickaway County Visitors Bureau at 740-474-3636. Here are some of the featured events for this week in Pickaway:. • Save the date for June 18-19 for the Be Local Buy Local...
Rockingham County, NCgreensboro.com

Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners’ will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 7, at the Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville. To see the agenda and packet, visit tinyurl.com/27h648uu. To watch the meeting, visit tinyurl.com/8wddbw67. Oink & Ale Festival set for June 19. The fifth annual Oink &...
Freestone County, TXfreestonecountytimesonline.com

Freestone County Courthouse News – May 2021

The following couples filed for Marriage Licenses during May 2021. There were 6 ‘In the Interest of’ cases for the Month of May 2021.Other civil cases are as follows:. –Medallion Bank v. John Michael Johnson, et.al. –Nita Kay Jordan v. Jennifer Denise Evans. –American Express National Bank v. Dennis M....
Catawba County, NCfocusnewspaper.com

Catawba County Public Health Farmers Market Opens June 3

Hickory – Offering fresh, local foods, Catawba County Public Health’s Farmers Market is returning for an ninth season on June 3. As local summer crops start ripening once again, the market’s main goal is to offer a safe and convenient way for people to purchase and consume farm-fresh fruits and vegetables. It is open to the public weekly and accepts cash, debit cards, SNAP/EBT, WIC and senior farmers market vouchers.
Benton County, ARnwaonline.com

Club news: Benton County Democrats meet in person

The Democratic Party of Benton County will meet at 6:30 p.m. June 14 via Zoom. Email the club for a link to the meeting. Information: [email protected] or [email protected]. The Northwest Arkansas Senior Democrats will meet at noon June 15 at the Golden Corral in Fayetteville. Many arrive at 11:30 a.m. to eat lunch before the program begins. This meeting is both in person and also on Zoom. The speakers will be Sen. Greg Leding, Rep. David Whitaker, Rep. Denise Garner and Rep. Nichole Clowney. Unvaccinated participants should wear masks.
Politicscorneliustoday.com

Planning Board will discuss W. Catawba on Monday

June 11. By Dave Vieser. Interested in how West Catawba Avenue will look in the future? Access www.cornelius.org on the internet Monday evening June 14 beginning at 6:30 pm to watch the Planning Board meeting. The main subject of discussion will be possible land use plan changes for the Village Center section of town, which generally runs from One Norman Drive (Bank of America) to Edinburgh Square Drive along West Catawba Avenue.
Morehead City, NCcarolinacoastonline.com

Chadwick Counseling: Fulfillment and Recovery

Substance abuse and addictions are a pandemic in the United States and affect overall mental health. Help with substance abuse and mental health is just as important as physical health. Richard H. Chadwick III, of Chadwick Counseling, PLLC, is a Licensed Clinical Addictions Specialist, Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor, and Qualified Supervisor with the State of North Carolina. He approaches treatment from the Christian Biblical and research based perspectives and is a second year Ph.D. student in ECU’s Department of Addictions and Rehabilitation Studies. Mr. Chadwick specializes in addictions, Christian Biblical counseling, counselor education and supervision, and mental health rehabilitation. His education, training, and licensure enable him to use proven techniques through a person-centered approach that links psychology to its roots in the Christian faith.
Mecklenburg County, NCcorneliustoday.com

W. Catawba widening: Delays ahead

June 15. By Dave Vieser. It looks like the $50 million widening of West Catawba Avenue from Jetton Road to Sam Furr Road will not be completed until 2027. Indeed, construction is still several years away from starting. Deputy Town Manager Wayne Herron provided an update on local road improvements...
Mcadenville, NCPosted by
WFAE

Catawba Riverkeeper Plans A Move To Renovated Mill In McAdenville

The Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation announced plans to move its headquarters from Charlotte to a renovated textile mill in downtown McAdenville, in Gaston County. The new headquarters will be in Dynamo 31, a 1940s Pharr Yarns Mill at 102 Main St. that's being redeveloped. It will have offices, a conference room, a water testing lab, a classroom, a riverkeeper shop and a taproom.
Catawba County, NCHickory Daily Record

Letter: Commissioner should first fix the "junk history" in Catawba County

I was somewhat surprised on June 2 to see a letter in the HDR from our chairman of the county commissioners, particularly as the subject of that letter was not regarding anything of direct importance to Catawba County. I have great respect for Mr. Isenhower, who, in my opinion, has been an effective leader of the county commissioners, particularly with regard to economic development and prudent use of county revenues.