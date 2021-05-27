Catawba County News

Substance abuse and addictions are a pandemic in the United States and affect overall mental health. Help with substance abuse and mental health is just as important as physical health. Richard H. Chadwick III, of Chadwick Counseling, PLLC, is a Licensed Clinical Addictions Specialist, Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor, and Qualified Supervisor with the State of North Carolina. He approaches treatment from the Christian Biblical and research based perspectives and is a second year Ph.D. student in ECU’s Department of Addictions and Rehabilitation Studies. Mr. Chadwick specializes in addictions, Christian Biblical counseling, counselor education and supervision, and mental health rehabilitation. His education, training, and licensure enable him to use proven techniques through a person-centered approach that links psychology to its roots in the Christian faith.