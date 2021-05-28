Add some thrill to your movie night with Vuuzle.TV

Netflix is about to take down a number of titles.The streaming service doesn’t publicise the films and TV show it’s removing each month.But should you search for a title that happens to be leaving over the coming weeks, Netflix will let you know that you only have a short space of time to finish watching it before it vanishes.Below, we have collated the full list of everything leaving Netflix for the remainder of this month (find the list of everything being added to the service in June here).>> Netflix: What’s the greatest show of all time? Vote here ...