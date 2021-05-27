Catawba County News

Last week was a very interesting week for Montezuma. On Tuesday, I received a phone call from a concerned citizen of Montezuma to inform me that Tyson sponsored chicken barns were about to be placed on the property directly behind my home. I have lived in this wonderful peaceful farming community for over 18 years and plan to be here for years to come. A portion of the property that belonged to Ed and Betty Morris was sold some time ago and was about to be purchased to set up a chicken farm for Tyson. I am not against farming or Tyson, but for this to be placed in the yards of existing neighborhoods, I am certainly against. There is land in more remote areas that should be for this type of farming. Thankfully, through the phone calls made to Tyson, UT, State Representatives, etc., and a Facebook page that was created by Drew Beck and the community rallying together to protect our peaceful community, we were able to get a Tyson rep out to view the property and the community, and it was determined this was not the place for them to be. I would like to say a big thank you to all those that stepped up and worked quickly to let our voices be heard. Several of us are still planning to attend the Long Range Planning meeting held on June 15. Everyone should be watchful of what is going on in your neighborhoods. They are still out there searching for property.