Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Catawba County News

catawbacountync.gov
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen programs and events began to be offered virtually during 2020, the library implemented a digital tool to enhance participation and connection. Called Beanstack, the fun online portal is available on the web and as an app through the Apple and Google Play stores. The interactive platform lets you log...

catawbacountync.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catawba County News#Google Play#Tinyurl Com Cclsbeanstack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Google
Related
Chester County, TNChester County Independent

News from the Montezuma Community of Chester County

Last week was a very interesting week for Montezuma. On Tuesday, I received a phone call from a concerned citizen of Montezuma to inform me that Tyson sponsored chicken barns were about to be placed on the property directly behind my home. I have lived in this wonderful peaceful farming community for over 18 years and plan to be here for years to come. A portion of the property that belonged to Ed and Betty Morris was sold some time ago and was about to be purchased to set up a chicken farm for Tyson. I am not against farming or Tyson, but for this to be placed in the yards of existing neighborhoods, I am certainly against. There is land in more remote areas that should be for this type of farming. Thankfully, through the phone calls made to Tyson, UT, State Representatives, etc., and a Facebook page that was created by Drew Beck and the community rallying together to protect our peaceful community, we were able to get a Tyson rep out to view the property and the community, and it was determined this was not the place for them to be. I would like to say a big thank you to all those that stepped up and worked quickly to let our voices be heard. Several of us are still planning to attend the Long Range Planning meeting held on June 15. Everyone should be watchful of what is going on in your neighborhoods. They are still out there searching for property.
Rockingham County, NCgreensboro.com

Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Rockingham County’s Office of Economic Development, Small Business and Tourism is celebrating the 100th year of Gem-Dandy Accessories. During June, Rockingham County Economic Development will highlight Gem-Dandy in the Western Rockingham Chamber of Commerce store front window, along with other Rockingham County industries. Gem-Dandy, a successor to the Penn Suspender...
Champaign County, ILchambanasun.com

News from the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. June 16 – Amanda Brinkman (as seen on Hulu) Webinars will be held on the third Wednesday of each month from 9:00 - 10:30 a.m. Please note the Chamber office is open Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. While we are now open...
Catawba County, NCfocusnewspaper.com

Catawba County Public Health Farmers Market Opens June 3

Hickory – Offering fresh, local foods, Catawba County Public Health’s Farmers Market is returning for an ninth season on June 3. As local summer crops start ripening once again, the market’s main goal is to offer a safe and convenient way for people to purchase and consume farm-fresh fruits and vegetables. It is open to the public weekly and accepts cash, debit cards, SNAP/EBT, WIC and senior farmers market vouchers.
Jobsrutlandvermont.com

Customer Service Coordinator

NeighborWorks of Western Vermont is looking to hire a full-time Customer Service Coordinator to play a pivotal role in helping to support excellent customer service. The Customer Service Coordinator is a front-line staff member responsible for ensuring a smooth customer experience from greeting customers and handling all inquiries to completing initial program paperwork, determining customer needs, offering appropriate programs to help, and managing accurate customer information. They will work closely with other Customer Service Coordinators, and will interact with all departments. The ideal candidate will be someone who is friendly, organized, and committed to NeighborWorks of Western Vermont nonprofit mission of successful and sustainable homeownership.
Electronicsezclassifiedads.com

How To Resolve Epson Error Code W-61

As these machines offer fruitful features, but its users come across some errors while using these machines and Epson Error Code W-61 is one of these errors and it comes in two types namely: first when the power light doesn’t turn on and the second thing when power light is on but nothing is found in printing. This error sometimes gets serious when a user gets stuck in the middle of doing some important work.
Internetjotform.com

Best social media analytics tools

When developing and improving on the social media strategy for your business, you have countless social media analytics tools at your fingertips. Quality social media analytics can provide you with valuable metrics on your audience’s demographics, the best hashtags to use, the top-performing social networks and platforms, and more. All of this information is essential for social media management and digital marketing strategies.
IndustryPosted by
iHeartRadio

McCormick Is Warning Customers To Check Their Spices

Even people who don't cook very often have spices laying around - who can get through life without some black pepper? However, if you move through your seasoning too slowly, it winds up sitting on your shelf for years, and it turns out that happens to a lot of people. So many in fact that McCormick, the largest spice manufacturer in the world, has issued a warning to its customers.
Lawmasslawyersweekly.com

Szulc v. Siciliano Plumbing & Heating, Inc., et al. (Lawyers Weekly No. 11-063-21)

Szulc v. Siciliano Plumbing & Heating, Inc., et al. (Lawyers Weekly No. 11-063-21) Enter your user name and password in the fields above to gain access to the subscriber content on this site. Your subscription includes one set of login credentials for your exclusive use. Security features have been integrated...
TechnologyCMSWire

CX Decoded Podcast: Analyzing Voice-Content Prospects for Marketers

View all the CX Decoded podcast episodes. There's no denying the advancement of smart voice assistant technologies into people's homes. According to a 2021 Statista report, shipments of smart speaker units were at an all-time high in the fourth quarter of 2020. Amazon led the way with 16.5 million and Google Next was next at 13.2 million. These smart speakers come with integrated virtual assistants that respond to user voice commands. They also provide control over smart home functions.
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Google Sheets Free Budgeting Tool | #itsecurity | #infosec

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners. If you’ve never built a budget before, the thought of tracking all of your expenses...
Catawba County, NCWinston-Salem Journal

CommScope plans to expand two Catawba plants

CommScope said Tuesday that it is expanding production at two Catawba County manufacturing plants with the goal of creating more than 100 jobs that are open now. CommScope, based in Hickory, makes cabling, antennas and other network equipment for cellular and Wi-Fi networks around the globe, as well as cable television.