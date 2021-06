“Bringing Up Bates” star Josie Bates and Kelton Balka are parents again!. The pair welcomed a baby girl, who they named Hazel. On Tuesday, Josie told Us Weekly, “After so many months of dreaming about what it would be like as a family of four and anticipating our baby’s arrival, Kelton and I are absolutely thrilled to welcome our little baby girl, Hazel Sloane Balka, into the world.”