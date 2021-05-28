7 daily habits of top producers that'll bolster your business

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (PRWEB) June 15, 2021. eTargetMedia, a leading provider of Email Lists, Display Advertising, Postal Lists, Data Append and Creative Solutions announced that Harris Kreichman was awarded the 2021 Certified Association of National Advertisers (ANA) Marketing Professional certification for the third year in a row. The Certified ANA Marketing Professional program is a rigorous continuous education program that gives qualified and select marketing professionals an opportunity to learn more about important advertising and marketing topics and get certified once the CEU requirements are met. The Certified Association of National Advertisers (ANA) Marketing Professional program helps eTargetMedia to increase results on their clients’ marketing campaigns by providing insight into best practices, market drivers, and campaign optimization techniques — from strategy to execution to campaign tracking.