The smart, gorgeous and goofy Starburst is just about the sweetest guy you’ll ever meet. He absolutely LOVES his people and will bury his head in your lap and love on you and adores getting pets and hugs in return. He’s perfectly content to chill out and cuddle with his people after a long day of play. He would make a wonderful addition to any number of loving homes who will give him plenty of attention and continue him training. In return, he promises to love you forever. Call the Humane Society at 608-752-5622 to set up a meet and greet today!