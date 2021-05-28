Most Common Cybersecurity Threats in 2021

In today’s mechanized world, the biggest problem that we are facing is cybersecurity threats. Everyone is equipped with a digital device and so no one is off-limits for these attacks. With the broad utilization of technology and connectivity, we have become part of a world where cyber threats have become more common and dangerous. Internet and cybersecurity risks co-exist and there is no other way to go about it, the severity of these risks might vary but we can never get rid of these threats entirely.