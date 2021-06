Last Tuesday the Virginia Democratic party held its primary election, whose winners are now the Democratic nominees for the statewide offices of Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General. Former Governor of Virginia Terry McAuliffe won the nomination in a crowded race, defeating strong candidates like Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy and Sen. Jennifer McClellan. McAuliffe won with 62% of the vote, with Carroll Foy and McClellan taking 20% and 12% respectively. McAuliffe won Fairfax County with 64.3%. His highest percentage in the 44th district was in Hollin Hall precinct at 72%.