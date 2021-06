MILTON — The president of Milton Borough Council has resigned from his seat and will fill the remainder of the term of Mayor Ed Nelson, who passed away May 29. Council on Wednesday appointed Mark Shearer to fill the remainder of Nelson’s term, which runs through the end of the year. It was noted that Shearer will serve as mayor until a reorganizational meeting, which will be scheduled for the first week of January. Democrat Tom Aber and Republican Joe Moralez are on the ballot as mayoral candidates in the November election.