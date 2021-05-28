Peace through a basin-wide Jordan River power and water agreement

Like many Arab countries, Lebanon maintains a decades-old “anti-normalization” law that criminalizes contact with Israeli citizens on penalty of prison. Since Iran-backed Hezbollah came to dominate the country, the law has also served as a tool to persecute opponents of Tehran’s agenda. Now Hezbollah and its allies have found a further use for it: to attack the Abraham Accords by telling the 300,000 Lebanese citizens who reside in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain that they will face jail time or worse if they connect with a visiting Israeli there. Amid economic turmoil and international isolation, this policy threatens to sever one of Lebanon’s major financial and human lifelines to the outside world.