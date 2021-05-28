Peace through a basin-wide Jordan River power and water agreement
In 1917, just before capturing Palestine, the British endorsed “… the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, it being clearly understood that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of the existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine… “Although 90 percent of Palestine’s population was Christian and Muslim, the British had no intention of consulting them. Worse, over the next 30 years the British failed to consistently control both Jewish and non-Jewish violent non-state actors.www.ellsworthamerican.com