Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Support affordable energy and transportation

Ellsworth American
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who cares about the economy should be concerned about LD 167 and LD 1532, two bills in the Legislature that could cripple Maine’s energy and transportation infrastructure, increasing the cost of heating oil, fuel, gasoline and asphalt for Maine families and businesses. Pretty much every business organization in the...

www.ellsworthamerican.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biofuels#Legislature#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Trafficarcamax.com

Commentary: Fund public transit, not more roads

It’s federal transportation policy season, with the House and Senate advancing bills to fund federal surface transportation programs for the next five years. That makes it a great time to reflect on the social and environmental impacts of our transportation policy. For decades, the federal government has spent 80% of...
Energy Industrypinsentmasons.com

ARENA to provide $19m for studies to reduce emissions

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has provided A$25 million ($19m) grant funding in the first round of the Industrial Energy Transformation Studies Programme. The A$43m ($33m) programme is part of the 2020/2021 federal budget and it seeks to help large energy users to undertake studies to identify opportunities to lower energy costs and reduce emissions.
Coos Bay, ORWorld Link

Letter: Please support clean energy bills

My name is Katherine Muzik, and I am also known as Katy. I live in Coos Bay with my wonder dog, Kulu, born in Kaua’i, moving here together nearly two years ago. We visit our beautiful Coos Coast every day, to romp in our beautiful forests or in and out of the salty sea on our sandy beaches.
Montana StateBozeman Daily Chronicle

Federal government awards renewable energy research funds to Montana State University

The mineral pyrite, more commonly known as “fool’s gold,” may hold the keys to a domestic-based future in renewable energy. The Department of Energy, in collaboration with Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines, awarded Montana State University Associate Professor Eric Boyd more than $3.3 million in funding from the Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research to better extract the mineral.
Montana StateKFYR-TV

Department of Energy grants more than $3.3 million to fund energy research in Montana

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Energy Department is allocating $22 million for nine energy research projects, one of which will be in Montana. More than $3.3 million is going to Montana State University in Bozeman for research on biomining iron, nickel and other important resources from pyrite minerals. The funding is from the DOE’s Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research.
Dane County, WIrenewwisconsin.org

Koshkonong Solar Energy Center needs your support!

The proposed Koshkonong Solar Energy Center would be located in southeast Dane County upstream of the Rock River. The centerpiece would be a 300-megawatt solar power generation facility anticipated to begin producing energy in 2024. Koshkonong Solar will also include a 165-megawatt battery storage component to help bolster grid reliability.
Cincinnati, OHspectrumnews1.com

Proposed earnings tax hike aims to support affordable housing

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati lawmaker has proposed a nominal increase in the city's earnings tax in an effort to raise funds to support affordable housing. However, even before the release of a formal plan, a fellow city council member voiced serious concerns, including the issue of raising taxes coming out of the pandemic.
Energy Industrysky963.com

Georgia Power offering Energy Efficiency Programs

As residents across the state welcome the first official week of summer, Georgia Power encourages customers to take action to minimize the impact of higher temperatures and increased energy use on electric bills. The company provides information and energy efficiency programs that help give customers the options they need to reduce energy use and save money every day. Georgia Power is committed to helping customers save money on their energy bills by offering a variety of programs and services that can make their homes more energy efficient. Take a quick and easy online energy checkup that provides a customized energy usage report and ways to save money. Visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/EnergyCheckUp to get started. The Home Energy Improvement Program (HEIP) helps Georgia Power customers reduce energy use, save on energy costs and improve the indoor air quality and comfort of their homes. Residential customers can earn rebates from Georgia Power for implementing and installing qualifying energy savings improvements. The Home Energy Efficiency Assistance Program helps eligible income-qualified customers make free energy efficiency improvements in their single-family home. At no cost to the customer, a program contractor performs the recommended energy efficiency upgrades. Customers can learn more and apply at www.GeorgiaPower.com/HEEAP. Customers can replace their incandescent bulbs with LED bulbs to use 90% less energy. Each bulb can save an average of $80 in electricity costs over its lifetime. By recycling a secondary refrigerator or freezer, customers can save an average of $125 in energy costs per year. By recycling an old refrigerator through Georgia Power’s program, customers can earn $35 and have their old refrigerator picked up for free. Visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/Refrigerator to learn more. In addition, Georgia Power offers efficiency tips and tools that can help all customers save money and energy throughout the year. Hundreds of easy energy tips, whether you own a home or rent, are available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/EnergyEfficiency. The website also includes access to a free online energy checkup and a variety of rebates and incentives for both homes and businesses.
Energy IndustryColumbus Dispatch

Opinion: Bipartisan infrastructure deal must support clean energy advancements, secure nation’s power grid

During my time in Congress, I quickly learned that there is a lot of news that will not make the headlines. While efforts to drive a wedge between the two parties never cease, the ongoing negotiations to reach a bipartisan infrastructure deal have revealed our lawmakers in Washington are committed – with a renewed spirit of bipartisanship – to a great opportunity to invest in America’s future.
Congress & Courtsnovoco.com

Senators Introduce Bill Providing Tax Credits for Solar Manufacturers

Four senators led by Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, introduced Monday the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America (SEMA) Act in an effort to spark domestic solar manufacturing, speed the transition to clean energy and propel America toward greater energy independence. The bill introduced by Ossoff along with Sens. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, and Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan, would provide tax credits to manufacturers throughout the solar manufacturing supply chain, including polysilicon production to photovoltaic cells to fully assembled solar modules. The credit would be available through 2028 with a phasedown through 2030 and also fully refundable. The legislation would create tens of thousands of jobs, according to an analysis from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). Ossoff also released a fact sheet on the legislation.
Austin, TXCultural Compass

Study Offers Plan to Overcome Hurdles for Hydrogen Energy

AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. is counting on hydrogen to play a significant role in the low-carbon economy of the future, but fundamental questions about transportation, storage and cost need to be addressed in order to integrate hydrogen gas into the nation’s existing infrastructure, according to a preliminary study from a new research program at The University of Texas at Austin.
Congress & Courtsedf.org

Sen. Ossoff Introduces Legislation to Incentivize American Solar Manufacturing Jobs

“The Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act introduced by Senator Jon Ossoff will help position the American solar energy industry to be competitive in the global marketplace. The bill establishes tax credits to incentivize the manufacturing and production of solar energy technology in the United States. And that expansion of clean and renewable energy production will create jobs, help revitalize American manufacturing, and play a major role in our fight to combat the climate crisis.
Valdosta, GAvaldostaceo.com

Transportation Planning Agency Amends Transportation Improvement Program

The committees of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the transportation planning agency of the Southern Georgia Regional Commission (SGRC), met in-person and virtually, the first week of June, via teleconference to amend the Fiscal Year (FY) 2021-2024 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) and elect officers for the Citizen’s Advisory and the Policy Committees. The VLMPO has three committees, the Citizen’s Advisory Committee, the Technical Advisory Committee and the Policy Committee. These committees meet quarterly to discuss and approve various transportation-related initiatives, reports, and projects.
Energy IndustryInhabitat.com

All-electric affordable housing in Aspen to run on solar energy

A new, 53,000-square-foot building in Aspen is set to become one of the first multi-family structures to run entirely on electricity and solar energy in Colorado. The $19 million project, funded by Aspen Skiing Company and set to open in early June 2021, is a response to the area’s affordable housing and climate crises.