Over/under on SEC West win totals

I'm glad someone is keeping Hogville on schedule for the traditional and obligatory offseason win total expectations acceleration heading into fall camp. Eight wins should be more prevalent here in June so I'm glad to see a few f\olks laying the ground work even if it's under the influence of a few drinks. We should spend a couple weeks at nine wins in early to mid July before ramping up to 10 wins for SEC media days and the end of the month. As we get into early August, a choir of optimism will surely sing an 11 win chorus and an SEC West title no later than the first scrimmage in pads. From there, it's playoffs of bust no later than 8/20/2021. Twill be glorious.... Ty.